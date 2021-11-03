Young Westmeath man Bryan Pendred is currently fighting a battle in Crumlin Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease, NMDA receptor encephalitis.

His neighbours and friends in the communities of Moyvore, Milltown and Ballymore have come together to organise a fundraiser to aid him on his road to recovery.

The draw takes place on Saturday 4 December. Bryan is a keen young farmer so it was decided that first prize in the draw will be a super Belgian Blue breeding heifer or €1,000 cash.

Tickets can be purchased at www.bryansbelgianblue.com