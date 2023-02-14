Buckley Agri will host its New Holland open day this Saturday 18 February from 9am to 6pm.

Buckley Agri is hosting an official New Holland open day at its premises in Listowel (V31 NH64), Co Kerry, this Saturday 18 February from 9am until 6pm.

The New Holland dealer will be showcasing a full lineup of tractors and machinery.

New Holland sales and service personnel will be on hand to speak about the latest products.

Both new and existing customers will have the opportunity to avail of 20% off all New Holland parts on the day and €2,023 cashback on any new tractor purchased in February. Food and refreshments will also be served.