The budget for 2022 will be announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday next.

Farmers are expecting that key farm schemes such as the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), Green Low-carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), among others, will be rolled over into 2022.

IFA

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is seeking a targeted payment of €300/cow from the BDGP and Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot – Sucklers (BEEP-S) from Government in the budget.

It has called for a pilot dairy calf to beef programme, which would include farmers who rear beef animals from the suckler herd, with a budget of €100m.

It wants the SWS to continue in 2022 with €30/head payment.

The IFA has called for the REAP scheme to be reopened next year for farmers who were not accepted into the scheme this year and for an extra €20m in funding for the scheme.

It wants an increase in funding of €50m to bring the ANC budget to €300m and for a €20m budget for 2022 for the Organic Farming Scheme.

On climate, it wants a €23m liming programme, funding for Smart Farming and protected urea incentive.

On taxation, it has called for agriculture to be removed from the commercial definition and revised with the residential stamp duty charge of 1% up to €1m and 2% thereafter.

ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) is seeking further funding for the dairy calf to beef scheme and also called for REAP to be reopened in 2022.

It calls for a zero rate of VAT to be applied on all low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment and for a 60% TAMS grant on the same.

On climate, it has called for a rebate system to encourage the use of protected urea, increased incentives for solar panels on Irish farms and funding for new co-ops to invest in anaerobic digesters.

In relation to taxation, it wants a farm volatility tool to address extreme volatility in farming based on a farm management deposit scheme, for personal taxation bands to be increased to €700 and for USC to be reduced.

It is seeking the stamp duty rate to be cut to 3% for agricultural land sales.

INHFA

Last autumn, funding of €6m over three years was made available to help develop markets for naturally reared suckler beef. The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA) is seeking additional funding of a further €6m in Budget 2022.

On direct support, it is looking for an additional €60m for the BEEP-S scheme in 2022 to deliver an overall budget of €100m in 2022.

It wants the SWS budget doubled to €36m/year, an updated reference year and €20/ewe.

The INHFA has requested that up to €100m be made available for a one-year agri-environmental scheme to accommodate the many farmers currently frozen out of GLAS and the new REAP.

On ANCs, it wants an increased budget allocation of €25m to deliver a total budget of €275m. This will see increased payments for all qualifying farmers and deliver a maximum payment of €5,000, it said.

On land designations, it said the cost of the burden of land designations is assessed at €150/ha/year and if the State is serious about a just transition, it should provide a budget of €120m/year to pay farmers and landowners affected.

Macra na Feirme

Macra has called for a voluntary individual income volatility initiative to be introduced to allow farmers to deposit a defined percentage of profits to a fund in a good year and withdraw funds during poor years, with drawings being subject to income tax.

It wants funds ringfenced for a dedicated debt mediation service for farmers.

On capital taxes, it wants to extend stamp duty relief to young trained farmers until the end of 2026 and extend the maximum age to avail of stamp duty relief on the purchase of land to all young trained farmers up to the age of 40.

Macra also wants to expand stamp duty relief to include all land transfers in registered succession farm partnerships up to the age of 40 and for the tax relief on the leasing of farmland to include agreements between parents and children who are young trained farmers to be extended.

It has called for a new environmental scheme to be open to all farmers who complete the following:

An up-to-date nutrient management plan.

Create a continual professional development plan of training in key environmental practices and standards.

Carbon assessment through the Bord Bia Origin Green programme.

A 25% greater ceiling for farmers under the age of 40 who are either farming alone or in a partnership.