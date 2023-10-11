Macra has criticised the Government for the failure of Budget 2024 to adequately address the inequalities faced by rural young people in terms of access to essential supports, services and infrastructure.

Public transport was identified as a key concern. The organisation claimed that the lack of public transport in rural areas denied young people the opportunity to live in their own communities.

Although Budget 2024 extended the age threshold to 25 for those who can now avail of a 50% reduction in the cost of their public transport fares, Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said transport costs remained a significant financial burden for young rural adults.

Economic pressure

“Macra proposed a period of free travel up to the age of 25 when many young people are under economic pressure from education costs or low wages.

"The increase in the age to 25 is welcome. However, we need to ensure public transport is accessible to all young people,” Houlihan said.

The Department of Rural and Community Development received an increase in its budget from €390m last year to €431m this year, divided into €205m for rural and €220m for community development.

“This increased funding is welcome. However, it is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what is needed to develop rural communities and give young people a realistic chance to live and work in their communities,” the Macra leader maintained.

“Macra looks forward to engaging with the Department of Rural and Community Development to explore how the additional funding can be targeted at supporting rural youth,” Houlihan said.