Budget 2024 webinar

With farm input costs remaining stubbornly high and farm incomes under serious pressure across most sectors, all eyes will be on Budget 2024 to see what suite of measures are delivered for farm households. Ifac, in association with the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) and the Irish Farmers Journal, will hold a webinar following the budget on Tuesday, 10 October, at 8pm. Moderated by ASA president Niamh Bambrick, the webinar will distil down the proceedings of the day and explain what is in store for 2024. Marty Murphy, ifac head of tax, will discuss taxation measures from the day, while Darren Carty, sheep and schemes editor with the Irish Farmers Journal will discuss agri-schemes included in Budget 2024. Registration for the free event is at www.ifac.ie/news-insights/events/budget-2024-webinar.

Farm safety extension

The deadline for the National Farm Safety Measure, which provides grant aid for the purchase of ATV/quad bike helmets and PTO covers, has been extended to Friday 27 November. Under the measure, grant aid will be provided at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €150 for up to two quad bikes/ATV helmet (ie maximum grant aid of €90/helmet) and €100 for up to four PTO shaft covers (maximum grant aid of €60 per cover). The timing of the measure coincides with the introduction of new rules requiring operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs/quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet, from 20 November 2023 when using such vehicles for work.