Despite the constant rhetoric from Government ministers on the need for farmers to become more innovative and forward thinking, we saw zero evidence of any policy innovation or indeed forward thinking contained within the Government’s budget commitments to farmers.
For farmers, Budget 2022 was a holding budget with the maintenance of support for existing farm schemes taking centre stage. It is worth pointing out that many of these schemes were designed almost a decade ago. Despite the policy demands on farmers having changed dramatically over this period, we continue to trundle on with supports targeted in the exact same way.
SHARING OPTIONS: