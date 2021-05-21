The Irish Farmers Journal's Tullamore Farm is like many farms across Ireland.

It is a beef and sheep farm where the diet is mainly grass and is surrounded by hedgerows, trees, a river and waterways.

Clover content is relatively good on the farm, but there is plenty of room for improvement and a small cut in nitrogen may encourage more clover into swards.

There are many large trees across the farm. \ Philip Doyle

All watercourses on the farm are fenced off from animals, leaving grass verges of at least 1.5m between the field and the water. No inputs go into this area.

Aside from protecting watercourses from inputs, this also provides a corridor for wildlife to travel along.

Clover content of swards is good, but could be increased.

No sprays are used along roadways or verges.

Grass and flowers are left to grow and provide food for pollinators as well as more routes of travel for wildlife.

A patch is being left aside for nature on the farm.

Grasses and native Irish flowers like buttercups and vetch will be the main plants here.

A hoverfly lagoon on Tullamore Farm.

A hoverfly lagoon has been set up beside this patch to help to increase the hoverfly population.

Hedges will be moving to a three-year cutting rotation.

Only one-third of hedgerows will be cut on the farm each year, ensuring that there are always flowers and food for pollinators.