A number of factors will lead to delays in building projects getting underway, which is being exaperated by the delay in launching the OFCIS. \Michael Mc Laughlin

Despite an expected January launch date, the replacement for TAMS, the On Farm Capital Investment Scheme (OFCIS), is yet to be launched by the Department of Agriculture.

New organic entrants have until the 2023 winter housing period to have organic standards accommodation in place, while all dairy farmers are required to have three weeks soiled water storage in place by the year end.

Necessary planning permission or letters of exemption will be required before applications are submitted, while agricultural advisers, who will be submitting the majority of applications, will be in the depths of new CAP schemes come March and April. Applications will then have to be processed by the Department, indicating that a mid to late summer start at the earliest for building works availing of the OFCIS.

Furthermore, farm building contractors are reporting four to six months work ahead of them currently.