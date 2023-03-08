Steps to improve carbon stocks in agricultural soils take years to return results, a committee of MPs were told on Tuesday.

Speaking in Westminster as part of an inquiry which is looking at the importance of soil health, Dr Jacqueline Hannam from the British Society of Soil Science said a long-term approach is needed for monitoring soil carbon.

“For example, if you stop tilling, carbon will take time to recover. It will be five years before you see a change in the direction of travel,” she said.