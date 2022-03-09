Sheep were traditionally lambed in February and April, but all 520 ewes will lamb in April this year.

The Northern Ireland sheep programme held a virtual farm walk on 3 March, hosted by Kate Kingan and Peter Mant who farm at Tynan Abbey, Co Armagh.

Kate and Peter began farming eight years ago in 2014.

The farm, which has been in Kate’s family for centuries, had been rented out for decades.

They started with 10 Suffolk ewes and 18 store cattle and have steadily increased stock numbers to 520 ewes lambing this April, plus 100 ewe lambs run over as breeding hoggets.

Kate Kingan and Peter Mant, Tynan Abbey Estate.

On the cattle side, the farm now carries 25 suckler cows plus 50 Dexter cows with these animals all taken through to slaughter.

The farm extends to 850 acres, of which 550 acres is permanent grassland. The remainder is woodland, lakes and scrubland.

“When we started farming, the infrastructure was limited. There was no fencing, no water or shed space. Buildings were over 60 years old.

So we have been building the farm up over time, looking to get to a position where we could start focusing on improving efficiency,” Peter told viewers.

Stocking levels

With 550 acres of grazing, stocking rate is low at 0.9 LU/ha. While this is potentially limiting output and profitability on paper, further increases in stock numbers is not straightforward.

“Around 250 acres of grazing is parkland and an area of special scientific interest (ASSI), which means we cannot use fertiliser, reseed and improve these areas. These swards are over 60 years old, so they have limited production.

We also lose 120 acres of grass to flooding during the winter

“We have reseeded 105 acres on the periphery of the farm over the past five years. This is where we are focusing on getting our biggest efficiency gains with grassland management.

“We also lose 120 acres of grass to flooding during the winter. It has been small steps getting the infrastructure right as stock numbers increased to current levels.

“Now, we are lucky that fencing and infrastructure is correct, so we can either kick on and up production, or work towards improving the efficiency of the animals already on farm,” added Peter.

Funding the expansion

Any farmer in the midst of expanding livestock numbers will be well aware of the pressures on cashflow as it takes a lengthy period for sales to catch up with input costs.

Significant capital investment was required at the outset to cover fencing, constructing and modernising buildings, as well as purchasing stock.

“It’s only really in the past two years we have started looking closely at overheads and been able to fund investment from income generated by the farm.”

Finances

All financial and physical aspects of the farm are measured with a breakdown of some key parameters outlined by programme adviser, Senan White from CAFRE.

Gross margin per ewe was £110/ewe (€132) or £580/ha (€699) in 2021, up from £77/ewe (€93) and £430/ha (€518) in 2020.

Higher market prices did impact on gross margin, but so did physical output with more lambs sold.

Inputs were reduced in 2021 with variable costs down £5 (€6) to £42/ewe (€51), with forage costs dropping from £4 (€5) to £2/ewe (€2.40) and purchased concentrate going from £15 (€18) to £12/ewe (€14.40).

On paper, we could double sheep numbers, but that’s not the plan

Looking to the future, Senan said any major increase in numbers is not what the farm currently needs.

He said: “On paper, we could double sheep numbers, but that’s not the plan.

“The focus for Tynan Abbey is on getting better before getting bigger. There is scope to improve efficiency inside the farm gate with current stock levels before thinking about increasing numbers.”

Soil fertility and controlling input costs

Forage costs on farm are low as Kate and Peter have moved away from purchasing fertiliser to sourcing slurry from surrounding dairy and pig units.

Imported slurry has been an invaluable resource and will be even more so in 2022 given the rise in nitrogen prices.

We take in 750,000 gallons of slurry each year

“When we started farming in 2014, average soil pH was typically 5.2. We applied 500t of lime with another 200t spread three years ago and 50t last year.

“Our soil pH is now 5.9 to 6.3 and the plan is to go with another 60t to 70t of lime this year instead of fertiliser. We take in 750,000 gallons of slurry each year and this has helped lift P and K levels. Grass growth on the farm is now self-sustaining for stock.”

Reducing meal costs

During spring 2021, ewes were fed on average 36kg of concentrate around lambing time. With meal costs rising, the aim is to reduce this feed rate with high-quality silage and more targeted approach to using concentrate.

Silage was analysed with a DMD of 75%, energy of 11.2 MJ ME and 14.2% crude protein at 40% dry matter.

Triplet-bearing ewes are housed for management purposes.

According to programme adviser Senan White, there is a saving of 7kg per ewe in concentrate with this silage compared to poor-quality forage at 9.6 MJ ME.

At a ration costing £325/t (€392), over 520 ewes, the higher-value silage gives a saving of £1,200 (€1,446).

“Our ration price is up 25% on last year, so our aim is to feed 25% less so the bottom line is the same,” said Peter.

Also, with pushing lambing back to April, we hope to turn ewes straight out to grass after lambing

“This year, we have penned all ewes according to lambing date, which is something we didn’t do in previous years.

“When concentrate was offered to a pen of ewes, there were animals a week from lambing getting supplemented. But there were ewes three to four weeks off lambing in the pen being overfed.

“Also, with pushing lambing back to April, we hope to turn ewes straight out to grass after lambing, which will again reduce the need for concentrate feeding.”

Pushing lambing back to April

This April, Kate and Peter will lamb down 520 ewes. Traditionally, sheep lambed across two batches with early ewes lambing in February with the second group lambed in April.

“Grass is normally slow to come in spring and we were relying too heavily on concentrate as a result.

We just thought that if we could lamb in April, turn ewes out to grass straight away, we would be better off. Labour is also an issue at lambing time. Lambing in April and getting out to grass is much easier on the workload.

Singles and twin-bearing ewes will stay outside to around one week before they are due, then bring them in as required.”

Improved fertility

Ewes scanned at 198% this spring, up from 184% last year, 174% in 2020 and 170% in 2019. A lot of effort goes in to managing ewe condition through the summer and autumn to deliver a positive breeding season.

Flock fertility has also improved from priority grazing once the ram is removed from ewes.

“The four weeks after breeding is just as important as the four weeks in the run up to lambing.

“We make sure ewes have plenty of good grass once the rams are removed and this helps to reduce early embryonic death.”

Silage quality

Pushing lambing back to April will mean that there is not enough grazing pressure on farm once grass growth does kick off and surges to peak levels through May.

But this has been factored in to management and silage harvesting will be brought forward as a result.

Targeting an early cut will improve silage quality, reducing concentrate requirement next year

“A greater area of the farm will be harvested as first cut in early to mid May to control grass quality,” said Kate.

“Targeting an early cut will improve silage quality, reducing concentrate requirement next year. It will also mean higher quality regrowth across the grazing block to drive weight gain over early summer.”

However, later lambing also means drafting of lambs will also be later than normal.

This will place a bigger demand on grass growth in late summer and autumn.

Last year, 860 lambs were slaughtered with 320 sold as stores. Market prices were positive and with grazing paddocks being closed up for winter and spring grazing, it made sense to sell late lambs as stores.

This year, the decision on marketing lambs will be made closer to the time. Sale route will depend on grass supply, market price and concentrate cost for intensive finishing.

Breeding

Ewes are a mix of various breeds but Texel, Suffolk-Cheviot and Romney feature strongly. Lleyn and Suffolk rams ran with Romney ewes and these animals will lamb outdoors.

No concentrate will be fed to single- and twin-bearing Romney ewes.

There are some downsides to lambing outside.

Steps have been taken to trap crows and over 300 birds have been removed in the last two years

Catching lambs to tag and record is difficult with larger parkland fields and there is also a risk of mis-mothering.

Ultimately, predation is the main issue to contend with. The farm has large areas of mature woodland which are a haven for grey crows.

Steps have been taken to trap crows and over 300 birds have been removed in the last two years.

Flock health

Lameness has been the main health issue on farm and ewes have now been vaccinated against the disease for three years, along with a vaccinating against toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion.

A new footbath has been installed and used to keep on top of footrot.

With lambing pushed back to April, lameness has also been reduced this spring with animals remaining outside.

Replacements are sourced from one farm, vaccinated on arrival and isolated for 28 days before joining the main flock.

