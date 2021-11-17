Junior champion Cartronfree Rodger ET, which sold for €7,800. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society moved its premier autumn sale to Elphin Mart. This move also meant a change in date from the usual October bank holiday Monday, as the breed also hosted an autumn sale in the old Roscrea location on that date.

Two sales in such close proximately may not have helped trade, as it proved trickier than usual.

While the average sale price increased by nearly €500 on the pre-COVID autumn premier sale of 2019, it proved much harder to move bulls.

Altogether, 34 bulls traded hands to settle at an average price of €3,700, with the clearance rate hitting 61%.

While this clearance is only slightly behind that of the 65% witnessed in 2019, the smaller entry meant that 18 fewer bulls were sold.

Senior champion Ernevalley Rolex ET, which sold for €7,000. \ Alfie Shaw

Top-end bulls

However, some top end bulls did meet the mark, meaning five bulls sold for €5,000 or more.

One noticeable aspect at the sale was the lack of mainland UK buyers, with only two regular buyers securing bulls. A further eight bulls headed north of the border.

Stand-out bull of the yard came in the form of Cartronfree Rodger ET from Martina Browne, Granard, Co Longford.

This September 2020-born bull was tapped out the previous day as junior champion under judge Mark Philips.

Sired by the Irish high-seller Kilcor Iceman, he is out of Ampertaine Odell who was secured for 13,000gns and whose breeding includes Ampertaine Elgin and Plumtree Fantastic.

With five stars on the terminal index, Rodger was knocked down by auctioneer George Candler at €7,800, with Andrew Ewing the successful bidder.

Capping a very successful premier sale for Cavan breeder Eddie Lynch was when his senior champion Ernevalley Rolex ET sold for €7,000.

Sired by the homebred AI bull Ernevalley Madison, he goes back to a Sympa-bred dam from a Dinmore cow. Born May 2020, this five-star terminal bull was secured by David Meegan, Co Monaghan.

Reserve senior champion Ernevalley Rambo, which sold for €,5,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Reserve senior title

Lynch also secured the reserve senior championship with Ernevalley Rambo. This May 2020-born bull came with a page of stars, ranking five on almost all traits.

Sired by Kaprico Eravelle, he is out of a Ronick Hawk-bred dam that goes back to the same Dinmore cow as the senior champion. This one was the pick of Conor Govern, Co Meath.

Securing the reserve junior championship was Milbrook Rocker ET, which sold for €4,200.

Bred by well-known breeder William Smith from Oldcastle, this September 2020-born bull is a son of Lodge Hamlet and out of Sympa daughter Milbrook Ester. With five stars on the terminal index, he was secured by Northern Irish buyer Patrick Donnolly.

Smith also sold his second exhibit, Milbrook Regal, at €4,600. This May 2020-born bull is sired by the homebred Milbrook Regal, with the homebred Milbrook Impressive on the dam’s side.

Placing third in his class and ranking five stars for terminal index, he heads to Noel Kenny in Co Wicklow.

After the two champions, next in line in price was Stragheglin Ralph from Ciaran Brogue, Belturbet, Co Cavan.

Born June 2020, this double-four-star bull is a son of Mereside Goldolphin, with Wilodge Goldcard and Ronick Hawk also in the lineage.

With a calving figure of just 3.3% on beef cows, he was secured by Northern Irish buyer Mervyn Moore for €5,700.

Hitting €5,000 was one of the first lots through the ring Carrowclogher Rambler from Sean Vahey, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Born February 2020, this powerful Bavardage son is out of a Plumtree Fantastic-bred dam. Ranking five stars on nearly all traits, he was the choice of Katie and Philip Brennan, Co Monaghan.

Female section

Female champion Brookland Razzle Dazzle, which sold for €6,000. \ Alfie Shaw

In the female section, prices were led by the pre-sale champion Brookland Razzle Dazzle.

Bred by Tipperary man John Hickey, this heifer is sired by the previously mentioned Bavardage, with Ampertaine Foreman and Wilodge Vantastic also in the back breeding.

With a massive replacement index of €153, the judge backed his decision and secured his champion at a price of €6,000.

Taking the reserve female championship was Meenross Roxy from James O’Grady, Scariff, Co Clare.

This July 2020-born heifer is sired by Lodge Hamlet, with the dam a daughter of Wilodge Cerberus. With three stars on the replacement index, she was secured by Charlie Collison.

Overall female clearance rate hit 65%, with the average price resting at just shy of €3,000.