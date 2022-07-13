While beef prices might leave much to be desired, The Dealer has learned that bulls are quite literally going through the roof in Wicklow these days.

A bull that was missing off a farm near the village of Shillelagh last week was discovered in the toilets of the local nursing home.

The bull had walked up a bank and out onto the flat roof of the building.

Unfortunately, the animal fell through the roof, breaking two toilets and leaving a flood in his wake.

The caretaker found the animal after noticing water flooding out of the toilets.

The bull’s owner was alerted to his whereabouts. It is unclear whether the animal was covered by the Fair Deal.