The McCawley family, Dowra, Co Leitrim, with the champion bull, Corry Unbelievable, reserve champion bull, Newbridge Red Uncle Ben, champion heifer, Newbride Red Vixen and reserve champion heifer, Newbridge Visa.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society LTD were back last Saturday 13 February with their opening pedigree sale of the year.

An optimistic start to the pedigree sale season saw Angus bulls soar to €7,000, Charolais bulls to €4,700 and Limousin bulls to €3,500.

Securing the top price on the day were Sean, Gary and Evelyn McKiernan from Corlismore, Co Cavan, with their May 2021-born bull Corlismore Usain Bolt. The HF Rebel 53Y son was bred from a Netherton Mr Brazilian E377 dam and not only boasted five stars across the board, he also had an expected calving difficulty figure of only 1.1%.

Gary and Evelyn McKiernan with the top price bull of the day, Corlismore Usain Bolt, that sold for €7,000.

The champion Angus bull on the day was awarded by Co Cavan judge Zara Dunne to Hugh Joseph McCawley, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, who presented the September 2021-born Corry Unbelievable. Unbelievable was a son of Newbridge Pluto out of a Corry Gerry dam and sold for €6,100 on the day.

The Reserve male champion came from the stable of Brendan and Edel McCawley from Dowra, Co Leitrim. Their September 2021-born Newbridge Red Uncle Ben was sired by Lanigan Red Lombard and was bred from a Nekkeg Nord 913 dam. With an impressive page of stars and a 0.8% calving difficulty, Uncle Ben found his new home after selling for €5,000.

Angus bulls were the flavour of the day with 25 of the 26 bulls present selling through the ring at an average price of €3,632.

A small entry of just three Angus heifers were also met with a strong selling to an average of €3,617. After an already successful morning in the pre-sale bull show, the McCawley family went on to make what is probably history when their two heifers who were both sired by Lanigan Red Lombard secured the female champion and reserve female champion titles. The champion heifer, Newbride Red Vixen, sold for €5,700 on the day while her half sister who secured the reserve champion title sold for €3,600.

Charolais

In the Charolais ring there were a dozen bulls turned out on the day ahead of local judges, Martin O’Connor and Conal Tiernan.

Fetching the top price in the Charolais section was Edward Vaughan all the way from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. His September 2021-born bull Portnason Stevie sired by Goldstar Ludwig out of a Cavelands Fenian dam who boasted a massive €130 Replacement index figure went on to sale for €4,700.

The champion title in the Charolais section was awarded to Thomas Mulligan, Dromad, Co Leitrim, with his September 2021-born bull Currycramp Syfi. The Major-cross Thrunton Voldemort bull unfortunately failed to meet his reserve.

Collecting the reserve champion title was Pat McClean from Newtown Cunningham, Co Donegal, with his June 2021-born bull Roughan Spam. Spam, who was a son of Roughan Jaquard out of a Roughan Gibraltar dam, also failed to meet his reserve on the day.

The second-highest price in the Charolais ring was secured by John Meehan, from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. His Goldstar Echo bull, Rowantree Sweet ET, who is out of a Meillard RJ dam, secured €3,600 on his trip around the sales ring.

The sale also saw a small entry of four Limousin bulls which averaged €3,038 on the day.

David Abbott from Killeshandra, Co Cavan, secured the top price of €3,500 for his March 2021-born bull, Woodview Samson. The Ewdenvale Ivor sired bull was bred from a Vision dam and boasted five stars once again across the board.

The next sale in Carrick-on-Shannon will be held on Saturday 11 March and will again be open to a variety of breeds.