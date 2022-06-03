Another 15 of the farm's bulls were drafted for slaughter this week, with an average carcase weight of 390kg and an average price of €2,262.

Fifteen more bulls were drafted on Friday for slaughter at Tullamore Farm, leaving 19 bulls remaining, with three bulls having been slaughtered two weeks ago.

The 15 bulls killed out at an average of 390kg at a flat rate of €5.80/kg, giving an average price per head of €2,262. Bulls ranged in age from 13 to 16 months.

Grass growth is still at the 80kg DM/ha mark, with plenty of moisture combined with heat holding growth well.

Average farm cover at the minute is 1,100kg/DM/ha, which is too high in reality, but due to the farm tending to burn up in the summer months, farm manager Shaun Diver is keen to grow grass while he is able to.

One paddock was mowed and baled last week, with no plans to mow out further paddocks for the time.

Silage

First-cut silage was completed this week, with 53 acres mowed on Saturday and picked up Monday, with Shaun describing the quality as excellent, in addition to being of a good quantity.

Breeding is continuing all the time, with activity now well slowed up in the paddocks.

Repeats

Repeat rates are what are to be expected, with the majority of cows now showing heats being late calvers.

Two cows have repeated twice, so they will be scanned alongside anything that hasn't been seen in heat yet next week.

The Salers stock bull is still running with heifers, with a mid-season fertility test completed on him this week showing no issues at present.

Scald has become a slight issue in the ewes and lambs on farm, likely due to the stemmier nature of grass at the moment.

One-hundred ewes with their lambs were footbathed on Friday as a result.