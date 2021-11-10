Balleen Hugo, which topped the sale at €3,400, pictured with Dan Farrell.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its second and final autumn sale recently in GVM Kilmallock.

The average price rested at €2,200, with 19 of the 28 bulls forward finding new homes.

Top price was a call of €3,200 for Balleen Hugo from Tom Brennan, Kilkenny. This bull is a son of Highhedges Ripsnorter. This bull also sired Balleen Pansy 1222, which sold at the Elite Genetics Production sale in September for €6,000. Carrying four stars on the terminal index, Hugo was knocked down to a Tipperary farmer.

This topped a super day for Brennan, who also sold Balleen Lennie to a Cork farmer at €2,800. This son of Balleen Achiever is bred from an Ardlahan Ginger-bred dam. Lennie was also awarded the title of overall champion under judges Martin Murphy and his grandson Shane O’Brien.

Daneswood Dale was a popular bull when he sold to a Limerick farmer for €3,000. Sired by a Gageboro Morgan son and bred from a Haven Kingpin daughter, this five-star replacement bull was bred by Daniel Murphy, Cork.

Keenagh Royal also hit the €3,000 mark. Bred by Edwin and Robert Jones, Longford, the July 2020-born bull is out of a Hollow Point Broker son and bred from Ballyaville Gilda. Royal has four stars for replacement index and calving interval.

Reserve champion was awarded to Farney Spark, bred by John and Mary Johnston, Tipperary.

Spark is sired by Karoonda Sampson and bred from a Gagboro Morgan daughter. This September 2020-born bull has a four-star replacement index and was knocked down at €2,400.