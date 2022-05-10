There were 30 bulls catalogued for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s premier sale in Central Auctions, Nenagh, but strong on farm sales meant that only 19 were presented for sale.

Of these 19 on offer, 18 found new homes to record a clearance rate of 95% with an average of €3,450. This is up from €2,545 in 2021 and €2,200 in 2019. The 2020 sale didn’t take place due to COVID-19.

Leading the prices with a call of €5,000 was the January 2021-born Liss Bullseye X028 from Meath men John and Sean McEnroe. Sired by the herd’s stock bull Cairnton Kilimanjaro U435, he is out of a Liss Darl R561 bred dam Liss Biluri V852. This double five-star bull ranked in the top 5% of the breed for dairy beef index and found a new home with a local farmer.

Securing the second top price of €4,700 was Masreagh Mr Essence W261. This bull was bred and exhibited by John McDermott, Skreen, Co Sligo, and is a son of the highly popular AI bull Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222. Carrying a dairy beef index of €105, he ranked in the top 5% of the breed.

Next in the strong line of prices was Liss Donald Duck X026, which hit the market at €4,200. This January 2021-born bull was again sired by Killimanjaro and carried five stars across breed on the replacement index. The last of the McEnroe bulls on offer, Liss Mega X030 met his reserve at €3,800.

Tasked with judging this year’s premier was Jim Forrestal of the Curraheen herd based in Kilkenny. He found his champion as the oldest bull on offer, Pubblestown Eddie W265. This August 2020-born bull was bred and exhibited by Meath-based John Canty. Sired by the herd’s stock bull Dunleaver Porter R772, he is out of a Mogeely Joe H979-bred dam. The first lot into the ring he got the sale into full swing selling for €3,600.

Standing reserve to Canty was Crann Mor Lord Juggernaut X021. This bull was bred by Conor Byrne, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, and was exhibited by farm manager Niall Lynch. Born March 2021, this five-star bull is a son of stock bull Coraghy Ronaldo, with Luddenmore Kallosal on the dam’s side. Carrying a DBI in the top 10% of the breed he was knocked down at €4,100.