The Dealer hears that a new AI company, BullWise, is to enter the market for the coming season. Headed up by the experienced former Munster AI sales director Terry Dillon, BullWise will take over as the main distributor for CRV Global both north and south of the border. BullWise has also teamed up with Bova AI to complement its bull offering. Farmers can select bulls from an extensive New Zealand grazing portfolio, Holstein, Fleckveih, MRI in addition to Bova’s high EBI and beef sires.
Customers will also be able select the latest Bova purchase, Rainbows End, a Belgian Blue bull purchased for €52,500 at last weekend’s online timed auction of animals from Enda and Aisling Magee. The sale, which was a huge success, also saw €22,500 paid for a seven-month-old Belgian Blue heifer.
