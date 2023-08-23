Leinster Farm Machines and Gordon Hegarty and Sons Ltd have been appointed as main agents for Bunning spreaders.

GT Bunning has appointed Leinster Farm Machines and Gordon Hegarty and Sons as main agents for its range of rear discharge spreaders in the Republic of Ireland.

Leinster Farm Machines, based in Duleek, Co Meath and Gordon Hegarty and Sons with depots in Tullow, Co Carlow, Clifden, Co Kilkenny and Athy, Co Kildare will now take on the full range of rear discharge muck spreaders for the Republic of Ireland.

The Co Meath based Claas dealership will serve the northeast and midlands areas while the three depot Massey Ferguson dealership, Hegarty’s will serve the south east of the country. Meanwhile, Hunter Kane and Son, Ballycastle, Co Antrim serves as the main agent for Northern Ireland.

The Bunning range comprises vertical auger and horizontal disc machines from 6m3 and 8m3 right up to 40m3 Lowlander Widebody machines.