Burger King has opened a 100% vegan restaurant in Vienna, Austria, that sells absolutely no animal products.

Being the first of its kind, the restaurant is set to stay open for “an indefinite period of time” and as long as there is a demand.

One of the reasons for opening the restaurant was down to increasing demand for the company’s plan-based range.

“Our plant-based range is becoming increasingly popular. With our incomparably large plant-based and vegan selection, we want to show throughout Austria that vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians don’t have to do without the Burger King taste,” the company said.

In preparation for the vegan conversion at the restaurant at Vienna Westbahnhof, all animal products were sorted out and all equipment and surfaces were cleaned thoroughly, according to strict specifications, to rule out any theoretical contamination with animal ingredients.

“Since all of our products offered at the Westbahnhof location do not contain any animal ingredients, the entire restaurant is considered 100% vegan,” Burger King said.

Menu

There are 11 vegan “beef” burgers on the menu ranging from a vegan whopper and a vegan whopper junior to a vegan “cheese” burger with “bacon”.

There are three vegan “chicken” burgers on the menu among other salads, wraps, dips and desserts.

The vegan Ben & Jerry’s Cookie on Cookie Dough is exclusive to this restaurant.