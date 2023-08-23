Irish shoppers spent €493,000 less on burgers this year compared with last year, according to Katar's most recent data.

They also spent €1.3m less on chilled prepared salads and €2.5m less on ice cream.

Despite the decline in these sales, overall grocery sales in Ireland increased by 6.8% in August. Grocery price inflation, according to Kantar, is the driving factor behind the uptick in sales.

However, while grocery inflation rose by 12.8% in the 12 weeks to 6 August, it was down on last month.

Business development director at Kantar, Emer Healy said: “Compared to last month’s grocery inflation rate of 14.7% there has been a significant drop of 1.9 percentage points. This is the lowest level we have seen over the past 10 months.”