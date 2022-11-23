Eamonn Matthews AI Services,Larry Burke AI Services and Robin Irvine Food Forttess, at the recent AFBI Science Outlook Conference in the Hilton Templepatrick Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

Animal breeding company, AI Services Ltd has confirmed the appointment of Larry Burke as Group Chief Executive, replacing Dr Sam Campbell who has retired after 23 years heading up the Co Antrim based business.

Burke has been employed within the group since 2014, most recently as General Manager of Co Tipperary based Eurogene, in which AI Services holds a majority shareholding.

Commenting, AI Services chairman Robin Irvine said: “We are delighted that Larry is taking on the role of Group Chief Executive. He has extensive experience in the cattle breeding industry in Ireland and has played a major part in the success of Eurogene – leading the business to a market leading position in Irish cattle breeding.”

Read more

AI Services Ltd. re-distributes shares