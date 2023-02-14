From left to right, David Rapkins, New Holland business director for UK & ROI; John McCarthy MC&S Ltd; Gordan Sullivan, MC&S Ltd; and Sean Lennon vice-president New Holland Agriculture Europe.

New Holland recently awarded its Co Armagh dealer Burkes of Cornascriebe and Co Cork dealer MC&S Agri Sales with dealer of the year 2022 awards within its list of main category winners.

Burkes of Cornascriebe was awarded the title of Small UK Dealer of the Year 2022 while MC&S Agri Sales was award Irish Dealer of the Year 2022.

The awards were announced at the 2023 Dealer Kick Off Meeting which was held at the Basildon plant.

Sean Lennon, vice president of New Holland Agriculture Europe and David Rapkins, New Holland’s recently appointed business director for UK & ROI, presented the accolades.