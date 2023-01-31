The New Holland W50C is fitted with a 58hp FPT 3.4l four-cylinder engine coupled with a four-wheel drive hydrostatic transmission.

New Holland agriculture and construction dealers, Burkes of Cornascriebe, based in Craigavon, Co Armagh, exhibited a range of tractors alongside an L321 skid steer and W50C compact pivot steer loader.

The W50C offers a 2,400kg tipping load at full turn (3,800kg straight) with its Z-bar or an additional 200kg if equipped with parallel linkage.

Total operating weight is 5,300kg, while maximum tipping height is 2.49m.

In the powertrain department, the W50C is fitted with a 58hp FPT 3.4l four-cylinder engine, coupled with a four-wheel drive hydrostatic transmission. Maximum forward speed is 20km/h.

Front and rear differentials can be specified in open or limited slip configurations. An Inching brake pedal is also fitted for precise movements.

In terms of hydraulics, the W50C is fitted with a gear pump with an output of 67l/min.