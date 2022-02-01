Minister for Transport and leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan TD. / Philip Doyle

The burning of agricultural waste, such as bushes, hedge trimmings and tree tops, is no longer allowed on farms. The ban came into place on 1 January 2022.

Minister Eamon Ryan's Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has responsibility for this area and the Irish Farmers Journal understands that a derogation granted in previous years was not granted for 2022.

There was no forewarning that the derogation was not being granted.

Previous to this, farmers could apply for a permit to burn on their land in November, December, January and February. This is outside of the bird nesting season.

They were also required to notify the fire service of the activity.

It is understood that the Department of Agriculture is evaluating alternative options for farmers.

Hefty fine

The Irish Farmers Journal understands farmers will have to pay a hefty fine if burning takes place.

Speaking on the ban, Councillor Michael Fitzgerald from Co Tipperary stated: "I don't know if there was any consultation with the farming organisations, but there was certainly no consultation with the environment section of Tipperary County Council, who had issued permits to many people and had to inform them that the permit to burn these old waste timber products had to be revoked."

"I have today written to both Ministers outlining that this exercise was carried out in a controlled and responsible way, mostly by farmers, who take every precaution to protect the environment at all times.

"Very little explanation was issued by either department, only to conclude that this practice has to cease immediately."

The councillor added: "I would urge the powers that be to restore this practice immediately."