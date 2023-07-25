July and August are two of the busiest months in the pedigree world.
After what’s already been an exciting summer, things are starting to ramp up this weekend.
Saturday 29 July
Crossmolina Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.Ballyraggan Hereford production sale, Kilkenny Mart.Fifth annual Jalex flock Gimmer sale, on the farm located at BT413HY.
Saturday 30 JulyArva Agricultural Show, Co Cavan.Louisburgh Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.
Friday 4 AugustSuffolk Sheep Society premier show, Blessington Mart.
Saturday 5 AugustKildysart Agricultural Show, Co Clare.Suffolk Sheep Society premier sale, Blessington Mart.Dutch Spotted sheep premier, Carrick-on-Shannon. Tateetra and Rathmore Farm’s bull calf timed auction starting on 5 August and running until 7 August on MartEye.
Sunday 6 AugustGlencolmcille Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.Kilgarvan Agricultural Show, Co Kerry.Claremorris Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.
Monday 7 AugustBonniconlon Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.Castleblayney Agricultural Show, Co Monaghan.Castlerea Agricultural Show, Co Roscommon.Meenacross Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.Tinahely Agricultural Show, Co Wicklow.Cloone Agricultural Show, Co Leitrim.
Tuesday 8 August
Clonmany Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.
Wednesday 9 AugustWest of Ireland-registered Suffolk sheep breeders’ club premier show and sale, Roscommon Mart.
