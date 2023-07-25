July and August are two of the busiest months in the pedigree world.

After what’s already been an exciting summer, things are starting to ramp up this weekend.

Saturday 29 July

  • Crossmolina Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.
  • Ballyraggan Hereford production sale, Kilkenny Mart.
  • Fifth annual Jalex flock Gimmer sale, on the farm located at BT413HY.

    • Saturday 30 July

  • Arva Agricultural Show, Co Cavan.
  • Louisburgh Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.

    • Friday 4 August

  • Suffolk Sheep Society premier show, Blessington Mart.

    • Saturday 5 August

  • Kildysart Agricultural Show, Co Clare.
  • Suffolk Sheep Society premier sale, Blessington Mart.
  • Dutch Spotted sheep premier, Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • Tateetra and Rathmore Farm’s bull calf timed auction starting on 5 August and running until 7 August on MartEye.

    • Sunday 6 August

  • Glencolmcille Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.
  • Kilgarvan Agricultural Show, Co Kerry.
  • Claremorris Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.

    • Monday 7 August

  • Bonniconlon Agricultural Show, Co Mayo.
  • Castleblayney Agricultural Show, Co Monaghan.
  • Castlerea Agricultural Show, Co Roscommon.
  • Meenacross Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.
  • Tinahely Agricultural Show, Co Wicklow.
  • Cloone Agricultural Show, Co Leitrim.

    • Tuesday 8 August

  • Clonmany Agricultural Show, Co Donegal.

    • Wednesday 9 August

  • West of Ireland-registered Suffolk sheep breeders’ club premier show and sale, Roscommon Mart.