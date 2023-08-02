Hot on the heels of Commissioner Mariya Gabriel handing in her notice to return to national politics in Bulgaria, Brussels was rocked by Frans Timmermans, executive vice president, announcing that he is making a pitch to lead a coalition of Dutch Labour and Green parties in this autumn’s general election. If he is successful, it would mean at least a leave of absence for the campaign, and obviously an end of his term if he is successful.

The Dealer’s Dutch friends say his chances of success are 50:50 and hinge on the next steps a popular independent takes in the elections. If he goes, it would be a major blow to the Green agenda of the current Commission, which has a year to run.

The top four items listed in his portfolio of responsibilities are: leading on the Green Deal, delivery of 55% reduction in EU emissions by 2030, leading EU in international climate negotiations and co-ordinating the Just Transition fund.

It is shaping up to be an even more turbulent summer in Brussels than three years ago, when Golf-gate forced Phil Hogan out.