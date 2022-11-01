The Goldstar Charolais herd of Martin Ryan and his family from Thurles, Co Tipperary, held a timed auction last weekend, which took place online, and opened on Friday 28 October and closed at 7pm on Monday 31 October.

With a total of 22 lots on offer, the Goldstar team offered one cow and calf pair for sale, along with 14 pedigree heifers, one commercial heifer and five embryos. In total, 21 of the 22 lots met their reserves and went on to find new homes when the auction ended.

Topping the sale was Goldstar Saoirse ET at an impressive €14,000. This September 2021-born heifer is sired by Goldstar Echo (GHX) and is out of this year’s Tullamore National Livestock Show Charolais Champion, Goldstar Pepite.

Cottage Maple with her heifer calf Goldstar Tasha at foot. This pair sold for€6,000.

She was a multiple show winning champion herself, after impressing judges across Ireland throughout the summer before going on to sell to a pedigree herd in the UK.

Goldstar Sunshine ET was the next heifer to meet her reserve when she sold for €7,500.

Sunshine is an October 2021-born heifer, sired by GHX out of Goldstar Ombrelle and was also the reserve intermediate champion at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s National calf show in September.

Following closely behind was Goldstar Selena ET, a September 2021-born heifer sired by BallyM Mylove out of Goldstar Pannacotta, who sold for €7,250.

Goldstar Sunshine ET sold for €7,500.

The cow and calf pair, Cottage Maple with her heifer calf, Goldstar Tasha, at foot sold for €6,000. The third calver with her Orbi calf at foot is herself sired by Dovea Alcazar and is scanned back in-calf to Pirate.

The 15 pedigree lots that sold across the weekend averaged €5,526.67, with the majority of heifers selling from €4,000 to €5,000.

Three of the grade one Goldstar Nightengale ET X GHX embryos sold for €800, with a fourth selling for €900. The sole commercial entry in the sale was a spring-born Ulyssee heifer out of a Domino-sired dam who sold for €1,750.

Goldstar Selena ET sold for €7,250.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Martin Ryan from the Goldstar Charolais herd commented: “We are absolutely thrilled with how the sale went. Goldstar Charolais is very much a family and team affair and the sale result was a great recognition for the team’s ongoing efforts, hard work and dedication throughout the show season and beyond.

“We had interest and bidders from a number of European countries and a number of the heifers are sold for export. We would like to wish all of the buyers the very best of luck with their purchases.”