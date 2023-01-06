This Charolais-cross bull born May 2022 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,020 (€2.96/kg).

The first sale of the year in Kilkenny Mart was met with a buoyant trade, which may just be what the doctor ordered to generate some optimism as we head into the new year.

The sale saw over 500 entries go through the ring, inclusive of over 200 cull cows, with mart manager Michael Lynch explaining that he is expecting the number of cull cows to increase in the next three to four weeks.

The cows ranged in price from €2.10/kg up to highs of €3.08/kg for the heavier continental types weighing 600kg to 1,000kg, with lighter cows weighing 500kg to 600kg of continental type selling for €2.45/kg to €2.70/kg.

Friesian cows in the 600kg to 1,000kg weight category typically sold from €2.00/kg to €2.20/kg. Friesian cows in the 500kg to 600kg price range sold from €1.55/kg to €2.13/kg.

Heifers

In the heifer ring, a pen of three Charolais heifers topped the lots weighing 683kg and selling for €2,170 (€3.18/kg). Heifers on the day weighing over 600kg were typically Charolais and Limousin crosses and they typically sold from €2.73/kg to €3.18/kg, with Friesian heifers also reaching highs of €2.76/kg.

Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.76/kg, up 40c/kg on the same time last year, with the highest price in this weight range being paid for a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 560kg and selling for €1,700 (€3.04/kg).

The highest-priced Friesian heifer in this weight category weighed 560kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.66/kg).

Lighter heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg generally sold from €2.35/kg to highs of €3.11/kg and averaged €2.77/kg.

Bullocks

In the bullock ring, young bullocks under 400kg were a flying trade, with the top call going to a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 245kg and selling for €800 (€3.27/kg).

Continental bullocks in this weight category sold for between €2.30/kg and €3.27/kg, while the traditional breeds in the same weight range sold from €1.95/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg sold equally as well, securing prices of between €2.17/kg and €3.18/kg.

The heavy bullocks finished on a high, with one Belgian Blue-cross weighing 615kg fetching €2,000 (€3.25/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Lynch said: “It's great to see such big numbers back in Kilkenny for our first sale of the year. There were almost 200 cull cows present today and we are expecting these numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

"Friesian cattle were very dear across the board, with the lesser types also meeting a strong trade. It was great to see both new and familiar faces back around the ring and a good online presence, with some new buyers active.”

Top price: €2,430 for a Limousin heifer weighing 790kg (€3.08/kg).

Clearance rate: 100%.

Total entries: 517.

In pictures

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born May 2022 weighing 308kg sold for €960 (€3.12/kg).

This pair of Salers and Charolais-cross bulls born April 2022 and weighing 343kg sold for €1,020 (€2.97/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born April 2020 and weighing 480kg sold for €1,120 (€2.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born October 2021 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,340 (€2.58/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born April 2018 and weighing 848kg sold for €2,200 (€2.59/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born April 2022 and weighing 325kg sold for €940 (€2.89/kg).

This pen of nine Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross bullocks, born between February and September 2022 and weighing 346kg, sold for €990 (€2.86/kg).

This Ayrshire cow born March 2013 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,280 (€2.02/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2020 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,890 (€2.95/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born February 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,260 (€3.03/kg).