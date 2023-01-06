The first sale of the year in Kilkenny Mart was met with a buoyant trade, which may just be what the doctor ordered to generate some optimism as we head into the new year.
The sale saw over 500 entries go through the ring, inclusive of over 200 cull cows, with mart manager Michael Lynch explaining that he is expecting the number of cull cows to increase in the next three to four weeks.
The cows ranged in price from €2.10/kg up to highs of €3.08/kg for the heavier continental types weighing 600kg to 1,000kg, with lighter cows weighing 500kg to 600kg of continental type selling for €2.45/kg to €2.70/kg.
Friesian cows in the 600kg to 1,000kg weight category typically sold from €2.00/kg to €2.20/kg. Friesian cows in the 500kg to 600kg price range sold from €1.55/kg to €2.13/kg.
Heifers
In the heifer ring, a pen of three Charolais heifers topped the lots weighing 683kg and selling for €2,170 (€3.18/kg). Heifers on the day weighing over 600kg were typically Charolais and Limousin crosses and they typically sold from €2.73/kg to €3.18/kg, with Friesian heifers also reaching highs of €2.76/kg.
Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.76/kg, up 40c/kg on the same time last year, with the highest price in this weight range being paid for a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 560kg and selling for €1,700 (€3.04/kg).
The highest-priced Friesian heifer in this weight category weighed 560kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.66/kg).
Lighter heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg generally sold from €2.35/kg to highs of €3.11/kg and averaged €2.77/kg.
Bullocks
In the bullock ring, young bullocks under 400kg were a flying trade, with the top call going to a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 245kg and selling for €800 (€3.27/kg).
Continental bullocks in this weight category sold for between €2.30/kg and €3.27/kg, while the traditional breeds in the same weight range sold from €1.95/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg sold equally as well, securing prices of between €2.17/kg and €3.18/kg.
The heavy bullocks finished on a high, with one Belgian Blue-cross weighing 615kg fetching €2,000 (€3.25/kg).
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Lynch said: “It's great to see such big numbers back in Kilkenny for our first sale of the year. There were almost 200 cull cows present today and we are expecting these numbers to increase in the coming weeks.
"Friesian cattle were very dear across the board, with the lesser types also meeting a strong trade. It was great to see both new and familiar faces back around the ring and a good online presence, with some new buyers active.”
SHARING OPTIONS: