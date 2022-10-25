Earlier this month, James McNally from Co Longford offered a team of nine pedigree and one crossbred Belgian Blue heifers for sale.

Dunbeggan Quest ET, a January 2022-born calf sired by Moderato de L’Empereur from an Adajio cow who has had an immensely successful show season, topped the sale at €7,800.

Having won many accolades all summer culminating in the overall Belgian Blue champion at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore in August, it was certain she was going to be a favourite in the sale.

The second highest price went to her full sister – Dunbeggan Qeleigh ET, who also had a very successful show career this season, selling for €6,100. The sale averaged €4,300 with six of the 10 females up for grabs securing €4,000 or higher.

Premium price

Sean Sherman from the Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Society said: “We are absolutely delighted that quality breeding females such as these are reaching a premium price. The heifers on offer were a credit to James and his family and to the society.”