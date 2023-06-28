This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in July and September 2021 and weighing 395kg sold for €870 (€2.20/kg).

Numbers were reflective of the time of year at Tuesday’s sale in Cork Marts Corrin, with a slightly smaller entry than the weeks previous on offer.

Settled weather conditions meant grass customers made a return to the ringside, with store cattle weighing under 450kg meeting a very strong trade.

A pen of five Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks weighing 366kg sold for €1,030 (€2.81/kg), while two Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 350kg sold for €1,010 (€2.89/kg).

There was a notable increase in demand for forward and finished cattle with a greater bite to the trade clear to see.

Hereford-cross heifers weighing 545kg achieved prices of €1,540 (€2.77/kg), while heavy Limousin-cross bullocks weighing over the 600kg mark typically sold from €2.70/kg to €2.98/kg.

One Limousin-cross bullock weighing 860kg sold for €2,140 (€2.49/kg).

Good quality bullocks and heifers with Hereford or Aberdeen Angus on the card were a very easy sell.

Recent cuts in cow prices in the factories saw cull cows meet a steadier trade throughout the sale, with one Friesian cow weighing 625kg selling for €1,270 (€2.03/kg) while another weighing 757kg sold for €1,600 (€2.06/kg).

This pair of Friesian-cross heifers born in January 2022 and weighing 407kg sold for €830 (€2.04/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,000 (€2.41/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,000 (€2.47/kg).