Making use of lime and slurry will be essential in 2022. \ Houston Green

The cost of production of fertiliser is heavily reliant on natural gas price, especially for the production of nitrogen (N) fertilisers such as CAN and urea.

During the 2021 season, European gas prices rose by up to 1,000%.

This had a direct effect on the final fertiliser cost, as CAN and urea have seen a 280% increase compared to the same period last year.

For N-P-K fertilisers, a similar trend has been seen with costs increases of MOP (Muriate of Potash) and DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) also increasing due to restrictions on exports from countries such as China and sanctions imposed on countries such as Belarus.

However, it’s not all bad news. Even at these high prices, there is still an economic return for farmers when spreading N fertiliser to grow grass as feed for animals, compared to using more concentrate feed.

Farmers should look at options and strategies that they can control inside their farm gate.

Management practices

Do I have recent soil samples?

Use soil samples taken within the last three years as a basis for nutrient management decisions.

Complete new soil samples if required. Consult a qualified adviser to interpret your soil results correctly and create a fertiliser plan for your farm for the season ahead.

Use the recent soil sample results to match fertiliser products to your soil nutrient needs and make significant cost savings where soil test results indicate index 4 and that no further nutrients are required.

Identify fields that have low soil fertility, such as P and K index 1 and 2, and aim to apply P and K as needed to maximise fertiliser N use efficiency and crop yield potential.

Have I applied lime where required recently?

Lime is the key component of soil fertility and should be applied when soil pH is low.

When soil pH is within the optimum range of 6.3-7.0 for grassland or 6.5-7.0 for tillage crops, it can help to reduce potential N losses.

Lime will increase nutrient utilisation from fertilisers and organic manures and will also help release additional mineralised N and P from soil reserves.

Slurry or urea fertiliser can be applied prior to liming soils, leaving 10 days between applications and then following with lime without increasing losses of N.

Select the correct lime type for your soils – either calcium or magnesium lime is available. With a soil pH correction from 5.5 to 6.3, an additional 1t of grass DM per hectare of grass at least can be produced annually.

How should I manage my slurry?

Slurry is a valuable nutrient source and targeting slurry applications to fields with the highest P and K requirement will help save money on the farm.

Silage fields typically have the highest nutrient requirement and cattle slurry can be used to deliver sufficient P and K at silage closing time.

Use the LESS (Low Emission Slurry Spreading) application method to increase the N utilisation from slurry. The trailing shoe slurry application method can also deliver up to a 60% increase in N availability from slurry applications compared to splash-plate.

Do I need to cull or sell underperforming animals?

With the higher cost of growing grass, more focus should be placed on keeping the farm stocking density under control.

Underperforming animals that lower the profitability of the system may need to be culled or sold. If extra grass is grown, this can be taken off as baled silage, which will be very valuable next winter.