The Galway Sheep Breeders recorded a fairytale story for its centenary sale held in Athenry Mart on Monday. It was a fitting way for Ireland’s only recorded native breed to celebrate 100 years in existence with average prices for ewe lambs hitting record levels.
The 50 ewe hoggets entered recorded a fine average of €351.90 per head. This ranged from €300 to €440 for the first prizewinning pen of hoggets offered by John Greaney, Headford, Co Galway. There were notable prices of €400 paid on two occasions for hoggets sold with full organic status.
