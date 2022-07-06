Factory agents have shown a much stronger appetite for lambs this week and have stepped up their purchasing activity in mart sales and in purchasing lambs direct off farm.

Sheep factories and live exporters are working at peak capacity this week to satisfy orders for the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha, which takes place from 9 to 13 July.

Reports indicate that sheep throughput is on target to exceed the 70,000 head mark and possibly hit as high as 75,000 to 80,000 head.

Factories have been operating at close to peak capacity with many working longer or double shifts, while some are also planning to slaughter and process orders on Saturday.

The strength of demand has inserted more life in to the trade. Base quotes have not changed and range from €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg.

Farmers with lower negotiating power are securing returns of €7.40/kg to €7.50/kg, while regular sellers and those trading through groups are securing €7.60/kg and as high as €7.65/kg to €7.70/kg.