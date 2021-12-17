Automatic herd restrictions and notification to neighbouring holdings will continue in 2022.

The Government will continue to support the BVD eradication programme in a bid to achieve freedom from bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) by the end of 2023, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

The Minister said that substantial savings are being achieved by farmers, with the incidence of BVD test-positive animals decreasing this year to just 0.03% from 0.66% in 2013 – the first year of the compulsory phase of the eradication programme.

The Minister said: “The programme is at a crucial point and we are close to eradicating BVD from the herd.

"The opportunity to achieve BVD freedom is in sight. It is key that everyone plays their role to see this through."

'Substantial' supports

The Minister has confirmed that the Government will continue its support for the enhanced programme agreed by the BVD implementation group and pledges substantial supports again for next year.

“My Department is providing a comprehensive package of supports to all affected farms to lower the future disease risk within those farms and to reduce the risk to other herds.

"This is an opportunity for Ireland’s cattle farmers to further demonstrate their commitment and to intensify efforts to achieve BVD-free status,” he said.

The Minister said that, as in 2021, automatic herd restrictions and notification to neighbouring holdings will continue in 2022.

This is to ensure BVD infection is contained within the herd of disclosure. Herd restrictions apply from one day following the date of the initial BVD positive or inconclusive test.

Among the package of supports available in 2022 to support the early removal of BVD test positive animals include:

Dairy herds

€160 if female dairy and dairy-cross animals are removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 if female dairy and dairy-cross animals are removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 14 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

Beef herds

€220 if the animal is removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

€30 if the animal is removed between day 11 and 21 of the first positive or inconclusive test result.

The Minister also confirmed that the Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) investigations, comprising a fully funded mandatory herd epidemiological investigation after disclosure of a BVD test positive or inconclusive animal, will continue.

"The Department will also fund a whole-herd BVD test as part of an epidemiological investigation and the vaccination of all eligible females in these herds against BVD in 2022 and 2023.

"This will be undertaken by each herd’s nominated private veterinary practitioner," he added.

The changes taken in 2021 and 2022 reflect the requirements of the new EU animal health legislation and the required changes needed to achieve official recognition of the programme at EU level, the Minister concluded.