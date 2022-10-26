BVD testing looks set to be rolled over into 2023.

Farmers will have to tissue-test calves for BVD again in 2023 and may have to in 2024.

While an official announcement has yet to be made on the matter, a rollover of the current testing programme is now extremely likely, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

It is also being suggested that testing could be extended into 2024.

Industry sources confirmed that the farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture are currently in discussions around the funding of the scheme.

It costs over €8m per year to test the country’s 2.4m calves.

While the farm organisations want the full cost of the testing regime covered by Exchequer funding next year, the Department wants the costs shared.

BVD testing in calves was originally introduced on a voluntary basis in 2012, with the compulsory eradication programme launched in 2013.

Frustration

The fact that the programme is now entering its 11th year is a source of frustration for farmers, and of embarrassment for the Department and Animal Health Ireland, which has co-ordinated the initiative.

The BVD programme has made progress in reducing the incidence of the disease in the national herd over the last year.

The number of calves with an initial positive or inconclusive result without a negative retest result is running at 557 or 0.02% of those tested this year compared to 684 or 0.03% for the comparable week in 2021.