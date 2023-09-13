The range is available in single, twin and triple augers variants and in capacity from 3.5m3 up to 46m3.

McMullan Agri near Ballymoney in Co Antrim has been appointed as the main distributor for Ireland for the range of BvL feed equipment, and will be exhibiting at the National Ploughing Championships for the first time.

The dealership has plans to display models from the manufacturer’s extensive range of V-Mix diet feeders.

It’s over 40 years since BvL, the German manufacturer, introduced the first vertical feed mixer wagon to the market.

Today, the BvL V-MIX range of diet feeders covers a wide range of trailed machines, available in single, twin and triple augers variants and in capacity from 3.5m3 up to 46m3.

Manufactured using heavy gauge 20mm steel for the hopper floor and 8mm steel for the walls, at the heart of all BvL mixers are mixing augers with Hardox leading edges and adjustable knives.

Twin and triple auger versions incorporate mixing wedges, while the patented EDS (Exact Dosing System) discharge ensures a fast forage discharge at the widest point of the machine.

Options include doors on both sides of the machine, additional discharge door options, discharge conveyors or elevators and magnets to avoid metallic objects contaminating the ration.

Using the optional V-Connect mixer control, the operator can monitor auger speed and total revolutions, in addition to displaying and controlling mixer time for ration consistency.

Unique features include special coatings and hardened components for use with compact rations, or for more abrasive, higher dry matter rations.