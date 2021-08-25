Five Coolmore combines in action at Bengurragh House, Cahir, Co Tipperary last month \TJ Carroll

Rumour has it that Coolmore Stud is set to be announced as the new sponsor of Tipperary GAA.

Could it be that the horse breeding, racing and farming empire established by John Magnier wants to replicate the success generated by his friend and fellow racing tycoon JP McManus with Limerick?

Coolmore says that it owns 7,000ac in Tipperary. Its five big combines have been busy moving in convoy since early July harvesting cereal crops in scenes more reminiscent of the US midwest than the sunny southeast.

If true, the Kildare county board can expect to get a call from Coolmore arch-rival Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who owns Godolphin’s Irish headquarters in Kildare.