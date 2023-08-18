Estimates suggest a case of lameness can cost up to £14 per ewe. \ Donal O' Leary

The first of eight events organised by CAFRE on how farmers can cut the cost of lameness in sheep takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday 22 August.

The host is well known Co Down farmer Crosby Cleland, who will give an overview of his flock performance and what steps he is taking to control lameness in both ewes and lambs.

At each of the events, the host farmer will be joined by various speakers, including Dr Jason Barley from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), who will cover the diagnosis, treatment and control of lameness in the sheep flock.

Costs

In addition, CAFRE beef and sheep advisers will look at the costs associated with lameness and wider issues around key flock management decisions that need to be taken during the autumn period, especially in light of the wet weather of recent weeks.

The list of dates and host farmers is found below. All events start at 7.30pm. Pre-booking is not required.

Tuesday 22 August: Crosby Cleland, 21 Greens Road, Saintfield, Ballynahinch, BT24 7EE.

Thursday 24 August: David and Alexander Boyd, 15 Slievetrue Road, Knockagh, Newtownabbey, BT36 5BS.

Tuesday 5 September: Steven Thompson, 16 Gortnaglush Road, Dungannon, BT71 4EF.

Thursday 7 September: Andrew Wilson, 3 Station Road, Ballycanal, Moira, BT67 0NE.

Tuesday 12 September: Aubrey Bothwell, Derryvree House, 200 Belfast Road, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4ER.

Thursday 14 September: Stephen Sproule, 30 Edenreagh Road, Killen, Castlederg, BT81 7SQ.

Tuesday 19 September: Ronnie Duncan, 36 Drumaroan Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6QU.

Thursday 21 September: Adrian Cooper, 39 Liscall Road, Garvagh, BT51 5ER.

Read more

Prepare for tupping by assessing ewe condition