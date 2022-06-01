CAFRE to hold June
dairy farm walks
A series of four on-farm events for dairy farmers have been organised by CAFRE during June.
The topics covered include management of costs, grazing, soil fertility and reseeding. The host farms are:
Geoffrey Malcomson, 22 Ringclare Road, Donaghmore, Newry, BT34 1RY on Tuesday 7 June.Matthew Workman, 60 Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4AA on Wednesday 8 June.Philip Kyle, 14 Carnteel Road, Auchnacloy, BT69 6DU on Tuesday 14 June.David Hunter, 43 Droit Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4DS on Wednesday 15 June.
Attendees can chose to come at either 11am or 1pm.
Read more
Dairy management: how to look after clover seedlings
Strip wire is not the answer to high covers
SHARING OPTIONS: