CAFRE to hold June dairy farm walks

A series of four on-farm events for dairy farmers have been organised by CAFRE during June.

The topics covered include management of costs, grazing, soil fertility and reseeding. The host farms are:

  • Geoffrey Malcomson, 22 Ringclare Road, Donaghmore, Newry, BT34 1RY on Tuesday 7 June.
  • Matthew Workman, 60 Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4AA on Wednesday 8 June.
  • Philip Kyle, 14 Carnteel Road, Auchnacloy, BT69 6DU on Tuesday 14 June.
  • David Hunter, 43 Droit Road, Newtownstewart, BT78 4DS on Wednesday 15 June.

    • Attendees can chose to come at either 11am or 1pm.

