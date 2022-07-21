Cork will see 12 of its branches go cashless. \ Ramona Farrelly

From Caherciveen to Carnodagh, AIB is set to make 70 of its 170 branches across the country cashless in a move that will see cash, ATM and cheque services removed.

Cork will see the most amount of branch changes, with 12 of its banks set to be affected.

Some seven Galway branches will see changes, while Donegal will see six and Kerry will see five of its branches go cashless.

The changes will mean the branches will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts. Any drop safes and night safes will also be removed.

'Unsustainable' costs

According to the bank, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable as digital usage soars.

The branches will begin to change their services from 30 September and 21 October 2022.

AIB’s managing director of retail banking Jim O’Keeffe said: “How customers want to bank with us is undergoing a huge transition as digital usage is soaring.

"AIB is retaining its 170-strong branch network across the country, while repurposing some branches. We are also expanding our 20-year partnership with An Post, which provides cash and payment services in the community.

"This, along with access to 4,000 ATMs nationwide and cash back at many of the 25,000 AIB merchant services terminals, provides a unique way to sustain our presence in the community and meet customers’ changing needs," he added.

Michael Healy-Rae TD told the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday: "If you were in Caherciveen, you'd now have to go to Killarney, that's between 50 and 60 miles. If you were in Ballinskelligs or Valentia Island, it's more again.

"My phone is on fire with business people and other people that are saying they need the service they are providing," he said.

County breakdown