Oireachtas agriculture committee chair Jackie Cahill has called for a deer cull after one bolted into his car.

The Tipperary TD was driving in his home county and was fortunately unharmed in the road crash.

He says a cull is now in order as “deer are out of control” and warned that the beasts are causing “huge issues for farmers”.

Cahill insisted that the dent in his car was not the sole motivation for seeking to put a dent in deer numbers.