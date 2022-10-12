Last week, the IFA called for farmers to be exempt from having to pay the levy.

A view was expressed at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting this week that farm buildings should be exempt from the concrete levy, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has said.

Under Budget 2023, from April next, a 10% levy is to apply on concrete. The levy is to help fund a defective blocks scheme for those impacted by mica and pyrite.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cahill said that with the current inflationary pressures on construction, now “is not the time” to introduce such a levy.

“I would be very hopeful that the Finance Bill would reflect the concerns of the parliamentary party,” he said.

Last week, the IFA called for farmers to be exempt from having to pay the levy.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the levy had caused frustration among farmers planning buildings.

“Agflation is running at multiple times general inflation,” he said, adding that it was entirely justified that farmers would be exempt.