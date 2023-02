Costs and returns always have to be at the top of our minds, but if we are not on top of figures in 2023, there will be a big shock at the end of the season.

Many farmers would have bought at least some CAN at under €400/t in autumn 2021 and more would have purchased at around €700/t in December 2021 and January 2022. In recent weeks, CAN has been quoted at €800/t, so that is an immediate jump in spend on farms.