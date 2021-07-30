Where the sheep census figure is likely to overestimate the level of N and P produced, farmers can calculate a more accurate estimate by taking the average number and type of sheep held on the first day of each quarter going by records in your flock register. \ Philip Doyle

The recent announcement regarding nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements being published on a farmer’s agfood account raised a number of queries from farmers with significant numbers of sheep on hand.

The N and P statements do not take into account the volume of N and P produced by sheep or goats on the holding or other grazing and non-grazing animals.

Figures submitted in the annual sheep and goat census are used by the Department for calculating the volumes produced.

More accurate estimate

The level of N produced annually by different classes of sheep is as follows:

13kg for lowland ewes.

7kg for mountain ewes.

9kg for rams.

6kg for lowland hoggets.

4kg for mountain hoggets.

2.4kg for store lambs.

Non-compliance penalties

There was a couple of questions asked regarding the level of penalties applied for exceeding the standard organic N limit of 170kg N/ha or the higher limit of 250kg N/ha for farmers availing of a nitrates derogation.

Penalties are calculated on the level of annual N produced per hectare and start at 1% for a breach between 170kg and 180kg organic N, rising to 3% from 181kg to 210kg, 5% from 211kg to 250kg and 20% over 250kg.

For derogation farmers, the penalty is 5% for breaching 250kg organic N and 20% for exceeding 300kg/ha.