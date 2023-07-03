There has been a sigificant reduction in the use of dairy genetics in the last 18 months with the number of calves born to a dairy bull falling by 12.5% or almost 100,000 head. \ Claire Nash

The latest weekly statistics published by the Irish Cattle Breeders Federation (ICBF) show calf birth registrations for the year to date running 23,968 head lower at 2,047,627.

This figure hides a contrasting picture between births registered to dairy cows and beef cows.

There were 1,479,548 calves registered to dairy dams which equates to an increase of 21,196 head compared to the corresponding period in 2022. There is a swing of almost 70,000 head between dairy and beef registrations with the number of calves registered to beef cows falling by 45,164 head and recorded at just 568,079 head.

Increased beef sires

Data published by the Department of Agriculture for the first five months of the year shows a marked reduction in births registered to dairy sires. The number of calves born to a dairy bull was recorded at 703,222 head, a reduction of almost 100,000 head on the corresponding period in 2022.

The 12% reduction is stemming from more use of sexed semen and slower growth in dairy herds facilitating a drop in dairy genetics. At 1,273,265 head, birth registrations to a beef bull increased by 63,184 head over the first five months of 2023.