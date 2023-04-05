There is no room to slip when it comes to the welfare of calves being shipped to the continent as the European Commission is drafting new rules on live exports, MEP Billy Kelleher has warned.

Kelleher maintains that Ireland needs to be allowed to continue exporting calves to have the same access to the EU single market as other member states.

The Fianna Fáil MEP argues that any disproportionate laws that prevent unweaned calves leaving for Europe would constitute an “infringement” of Ireland’s ability to trade in the single market.

A calf export ban will increase demand for land at home, as over 150,000 extra calves need feeding for as long as they remain in the country, he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

This could threaten environmental targets in areas like forestry, with the demand for land already jeopardised with the possibility of a 250kg organic N/ha to 220kg N/ha cut in the derogation stocking rate later this year.

Kelleher stated that looking to continue calf exports into the future does not mean that standards will just remain the same.

To justify shipping unweaned calves, Ireland and the EU as a whole will have to maintain the highest welfare standards possible.

He suggested that some member states had not kept the bar as high as Ireland in the past and that this reflects poorly on the entire farming sector.

“What we need to do is have the highest animal welfare standards right through from transport to slaughter,” the Ireland South MEP commented.

“Some countries have been reasonable in observing these and enforcing regulations, others are catastrophic in failure, and that impacts on the perception of agriculture and animal welfare. That is a very damaging thing.

“We must ensure there is integrity in the system of inspection so we can stand over the veracity of what we say around welfare.”

Brussels’ plan

The Commission will come forward with proposals on new rules for calf transport towards the end of the year, using the recommendations of the European Parliament’s committee on animal transport to inform the plans.

MEPs managed to push the committee into overturning controversial proposals agreed by the previous Parliament, which would have limited the options open to farmers to market calves before weaning.

“We had success in that we overturned some of the previous farmers’ views on animal transport,” said Kelleher, who is a member of the committee.

“They were very stringent, very extreme. Ireland is an island nation, it has to have the ability to access the single market and we argue that case.”

Read more

Calves set to be flown to Europe