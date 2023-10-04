The issue of live calf exports was to the fore at the Connacht IFA regional chair debate in Athenry on Monday night where Leitrim’s James Gallagher and Mayo’s Brendan Golden went head-to -head.

Gallagher said the IFA must “fight for the live export of calves” and he said the steady export trade for beef cattle must be continued.

One farmer asked whether the IFA should have a dedicated team for live exports.

Golden responded, saying that demand is fierce strong from Turkey, that it has “hoovered up” all the cattle in eastern Europe and is helping the beef trade.

“Live exports is a core thing that we drive all the time,” Golden said, adding that he wants to see as many cattle exported as possible.

Gallagher said there should be a person in the IFA who is dedicated to live exports.

The candidates were also asked how they will sustain the liquid milk sector. “I do think that it’s getting to the stage where there’s going to have to be joined-up thinking between co-ops on this. If one keeps undercutting the other on contracts, nothing is going to change,” Golden said.

Gallagher responded by saying that it is farmers who sit on co-op boards and “they can’t allow their product to be undervalued”.