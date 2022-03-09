More than 10,000 calves were exported live for the week ending 27 February. \ Donal O' Leary

Live calf exporters have enjoyed two good weeks of activity, with figures for the week ending 27 February recorded at 10,750 head.

It is likely that these figures will remain strong this week, given favourable sailing conditions.

The Dutch and Spanish markets make up the majority of exports, accounting for 6,211 and 3,819 head respectively.

As calf numbers begin to peak, exporters have become more selective with the type of calf they are purchasing, a move which has seen the ICBF Stock €xpress export calf assembly service, which is run in conjunction with Cork Marts, reduce the percentage of Jersey genetics in calves taken into the service from 12.5% to 6.25% this week.

Meanwhile, outside of calf exports, the Irish Farmers Journal understands the livestock vessel the Sarah M is currently on its way to Ireland for a consignment of Friesian bulls over 400kg, destined for Libya in the coming weeks.