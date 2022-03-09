This pair of five-week-old bull calves weighing 67kg sold for €265 in Bandon on Monday.

The number of calves through the ICBF calf price database more than doubled this week.

This surge in numbers was equally split between Friesian bulls and early-maturing beef-sired calves.

Angus-sired calves saw the greatest number increase, which had a negative effect on the overall price.

The average price for heifers is back €18/head, while bull calves were back €24/head.

This leaves three-week-old Angus heifers trading at €175/head on average this week, while bull calves the same age are averaging €208/head.

Hereford-sired bull calves are down almost €30/head on the week to an average price of €220, while heifers were back by €15/head to an average of €191/head.

The average Friesian bull calf price remained relatively stable again this week at €53/head down €1/head on the previous seven days.

Belgian Blue- and Limousin-sired calf numbers increased this week. Overall, prices were back €16/head on the previous week, with the average price of a three-week-old Belgian Blue bull standing at €246/head, while Limousin heifers the same age averaged €239/head.