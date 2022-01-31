The calf lairage was that bit fuller compared with last week at Bandon Mart on Monday, with just over 400 calves going through the ring this week.

This represents an almost doubling of numbers that were on offer last Monday.

It is also a rise of 100 calves for the corresponding sale in January 2021.

Friesian calf prices

Friesian calves were a little outnumbered last week, but they made up the bulk of what was on offer. There was a tighter price bracket too, selling for between €50 and €135 for most of those between three and four weeks of age.

There was good appetite for calves selling in bigger lots too, enabling buyers to build up numbers.

Outside of that price range, up to €210 was available for calves with a bit more strength and age, while there was a share of lighter Friesian bulls sold from €50 back to €35.

Beef breeds

Continental calves were in short supply and while the top-end prices weren’t the same as last week, there were still the star performers.

Prices of €300 to €450 would have picked up most of the younger continentals on offer, while there was a few lighter ones purchased below this range.

Traditional beef breeds seem to have found a new lease of life in recent years, given the breed bonuses available at factory level, and that demand translates into the calf ring too.

Across both bulls and heifers, €200 to €300 would have picked up about 80% or more of what Angus and Herefords were on offer.

Calves could be got over and above those prices too, with the really strong calves making up to €330.

For those making less than €200, they tended to be lighter, under three weeks old or had Jersey breeding in their background.

In pictures

This pen of 14 bull calves made €105 each.

Coming up on three weeks old, this bull calf made €330.

This group of one-month-old bull calves made €95 each.

This 18-day-old Charolais heifer sold for €430.

This pair of five-week-old heifer calves made €210 each.

Coming up on three weeks old, these Angus bulls averaged €230 each.

These three-week-old bull calves averaged €320 each.

These 24-day-old bull calves sold for €60 each.

This pair of two-week-old bull calves made €110 each.

Almost a month old, this continental bull calf sold for €395.

This three-week-old Angus bull calf made €235.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue bull calf sold for €320.

This group of one-month-old bull calves made €135 each.

Coming up on one month old, this pair of bull calves sold for €115.

This three-week-old Angus heifer sold for €235.

This bull calf made €105.

This three-week-old Hereford heifer calf made €290.